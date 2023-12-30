AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) At $4.17: What To Do?

In last trading session, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at -$0.07 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.92M. That closing price of HKD’s stock is at a discount of -804.56% from its 52-week high price of $37.72 and is indicating a premium of 11.99% from its 52-week low price of $3.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 611.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days HKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $4.17 price level, adding 7.33% to its value on the day. AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -58.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.47% in past 5-day. AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) showed a performance of -9.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 107.64% during past 5 years.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for AMTD Digital Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HKD for having 0.44 million shares of worth $2.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.

On the other hand, iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25283.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2970.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $19453.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.