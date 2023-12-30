American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) Achieved Almost 9.32% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at -$0.28 or -5.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.51M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -363.75% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 29.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.63%, in the last five days ABAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $4.69 price level, adding 18.43% to its value on the day. American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -23.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.55% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of 9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.52 million shares which calculate 4.52 days to cover the short interests.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.01% during past 5 years.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.47% institutions for American Battery Technology Company that are currently holding shares of the company.