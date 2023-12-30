Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR), Stock Jumps 228.81% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.76 trading at $0.76 or 10.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.71M. That closing price of ALAR’s stock is at a premium of 7.6% from its 52-week high price of $7.17 and is indicating a premium of 81.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.86%, in the last five days ALAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $7.76 price level. Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 223.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.40% in past 5-day. Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) showed a performance of 63.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21180.0 shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 127.80% in the current quarter and calculating 185.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $5.17 million and $5.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.40% while estimating it to be 37.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.73% during past 5 years.

ALAR Dividends

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.55% institutions for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALAR for having 20061.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, which was holding about 11627.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90225.0.