After A 60.29% Jump This Year Is 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.22 trading at -$1.19 or -9.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $363.30M. That closing price of MASS’s stock is at a discount of -11.5% from its 52-week high price of $12.51 and is indicating a premium of 56.77% from its 52-week low price of $4.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 908 Devices Inc (MASS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.59%, in the last five days MASS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $11.22 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. 908 Devices Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.03% in past 5-day. 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) showed a performance of 44.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.31 million shares which calculate 8.29 days to cover the short interests.

908 Devices Inc (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 908 Devices Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.35% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.10% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.16 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $11.64 million and $8.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.60% while estimating it to be 16.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.40% during past 5 years.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.61% institutions for 908 Devices Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MASS for having 4.01 million shares of worth $45.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.05 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.98 million shares of worth $44.64 million or 12.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.66 million in the company or a holder of 4.59% of company’s stock.