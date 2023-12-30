After A 11.24% Gain In Share Price, Is Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at $0.28 or 11.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.04M. That closing price of CLRB’s stock is at a discount of -13.72% from its 52-week high price of $3.15 and is indicating a premium of 53.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 197.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1 in the current quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.24%, in the last five days CLRB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 2.46% to its value on the day. Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 61.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.92% in past 5-day. Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) showed a performance of 23.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cellectar Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.12% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 28.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.04% during past 5 years.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.56% institutions for Cellectar Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CLRB for having 0.68 million shares of worth $1.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 5.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 99704.0 shares of worth $0.28 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69393.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.