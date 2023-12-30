8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Is Currently -71.69% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at -$0.12 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $461.76M. That closing price of EGHT’s stock is at a discount of -71.69% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 43.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.08%, in the last five days EGHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. 8X8 Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.39% in past 5-day. 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) showed a performance of 22.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.68 million shares which calculate 9.12 days to cover the short interests.

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 8X8 Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.39% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.68 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $186.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.16% during past 5 years.

EGHT Dividends

8X8 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.78% institutions for 8X8 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at EGHT for having 14.39 million shares of worth $54.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital LLC , which was holding about 14.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Pax World Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.11 million shares of worth $23.1 million or 5.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.