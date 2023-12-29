Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) Has Risen By -46.76 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) saw 4.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.01 or 2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.93M. That most recent trading price of THAR’s stock is at a discount of -12890.2% from its 52-week high price of $66.25 and is indicating a premium of 15.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tharimmune Inc (THAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.25 in the current quarter.

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.00%, in the last five days THAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 5.52% to its value on the day. Tharimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of -94.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.77% in past 5-day. Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) showed a performance of -46.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60570.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Tharimmune Inc (THAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tharimmune Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.92% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

THAR Dividends

Tharimmune Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.