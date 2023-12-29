Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.36?

In recent trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.12M. That most recent trading price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -650.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 18.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taoping Inc. (TAOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

In the last five days TAOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.51% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1980.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52 million for the same.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Taoping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TAOP for having 2971.0 shares of worth $1979.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 2163.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1441.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2608.0 shares of worth $6154.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 374.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $261.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.