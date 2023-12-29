Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $12.00.

In recent trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at -$0.14 or -6.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $356.07M. That most recent trading price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -141.75% from its 52-week high price of $4.98 and is indicating a premium of 19.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.36%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 13.45% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.90% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of -6.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.63 million shares which calculate 6.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -482.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -264.08% for stock’s current value.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Standard Lithium Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.11% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.