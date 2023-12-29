SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Rebounded 57.06% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 8.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.06 trading at -$0.22 or -2.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.64B. That most recent trading price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -16.3% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 57.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $SoFi Select 500 ETF in the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.14%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $10.06 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 118.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.36% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of 36.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 128.38 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.50% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 29 and February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.22% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 73.83 million shares of worth $615.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $317.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.03 million shares of worth $208.77 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $172.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.