Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) 20.07% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.2700?

In recent trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.19 or 12.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.81M. That most recent trading price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -7400.0% from its 52-week high price of $126.00 and is indicating a premium of 80.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smart for Life Inc (SMFL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$11.94 in the current quarter.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.82%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 36.6% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.07% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of 10.59% in past 30-days.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart for Life Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.44% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.17% institutions for Smart for Life Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 18164.0 shares of worth $29062.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 10898.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17436.0.