Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) Could Grow By 91.15% Or More

In recent trading session, Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw 4.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $1.9 or 107.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.31M. That most recent trading price of SNTG’s stock is at a discount of -162.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.63 and is indicating a premium of 60.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7210.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 107.34%, in the last five days SNTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, subtracting -36.94% to its value on the day. Sentage Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 91.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 108.52% in past 5-day. Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) showed a performance of 129.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21100.0 shares which calculate 3.17 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.63% institutions for Sentage Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNTG for having 27200.0 shares of worth $69360.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3505.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8937.0.