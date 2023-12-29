Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $145.00.

In recent trading session, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) saw 3.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.95 trading at $0.59 or 1.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.26B. That most recent trading price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -116.95% from its 52-week high price of $88.84 and is indicating a premium of 14.85% from its 52-week low price of $34.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sea Ltd ADR (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.91. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.46%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $40.95 price level, adding 2.27% to its value on the day. Sea Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -21.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.85% in past 5-day. Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 11.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.42 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -254.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.86% for stock’s current value.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sea Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 235.66% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -155.60% in the current quarter and calculating -413.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.48 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.31 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.45 billion and $3.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.80% while estimating it to be 8.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.60% during past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.52% institutions for Sea Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 36.85 million shares of worth $2.14 billion or 7.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.27 billion in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.