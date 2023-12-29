RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) Shares Surged 0.26% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.05 or 2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That most recent trading price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -52.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 3.43% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -14.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.26% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of -12.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.54 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -72.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.36 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -71.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.92% institutions for RLX Technology Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 60.07 million shares of worth $106.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 50.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.32 million shares of worth $19.81 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $19.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.