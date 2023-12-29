Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Is Currently -177.89% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.02 or 0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $585.04M. That most recent trading price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -177.89% from its 52-week high price of $13.70 and is indicating a premium of 1.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days NVAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 5.01% to its value on the day. Novavax, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.30% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of -11.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.54 million shares which calculate 6.31 days to cover the short interests.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.04% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.30% in the current quarter and calculating 90.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $321.65 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $357.4 million and $80.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.00% while estimating it to be 270.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.76% during past 5 years.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.42% institutions for Novavax, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 11.68 million shares of worth $86.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 10.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.55 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.38 million shares of worth $75.07 million or 9.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $19.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.