NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 27.55% Last Month.

In recent trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 17.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.16 trading at -$0.27 or -2.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.38B. That most recent trading price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -76.64% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 23.58% from its 52-week low price of $7.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc ADR (NIO), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $9.16 price level, adding 4.28% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.47% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of 27.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.71 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $146.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1494.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -284.39% for stock’s current value.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.46% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.07% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.77% institutions for NIO Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 119.46 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 66.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $647.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $253.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.