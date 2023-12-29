Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) Achieved Almost -25.43% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at -$0.06 or -6.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $187.12M. That most recent trading price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -417.02% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 61.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 82480.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.04%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 10.48% to its value on the day. Mmtec Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.57% in past 5-day. Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -25.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 84100.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.09% institutions for Mmtec Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 29331.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21704.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 90146.0 shares of worth $46353.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62271.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $47101.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.