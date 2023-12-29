Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Are Up 0.95 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $377.09 trading at $1.81 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2802.63B. That most recent trading price of MSFT’s stock is at a discount of -1.91% from its 52-week high price of $384.30 and is indicating a premium of 41.83% from its 52-week low price of $219.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 42 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax MSF in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $377.09 price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 57.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of -0.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.7 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $418.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $350.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.18% for stock’s current value.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microsoft Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.46% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.37% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.42%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 22 and January 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.21% institutions for Microsoft Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 653.25 million shares of worth $222.46 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 536.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 231.88 million shares of worth $78.97 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 177.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.29 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.