Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) At $6.72: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.72 trading at -$0.18 or -2.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.68B. That most recent trading price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -78.27% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 52.68% from its 52-week low price of $3.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.63%, in the last five days JOBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $6.72 price level, adding 5.62% to its value on the day. Joby Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of 100.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of 10.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72.74 million shares which calculate 12.7 days to cover the short interests.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Joby Aviation Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -81.82% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -63.60% in the current quarter and calculating 5.30% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.01% institutions for Joby Aviation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JOBY for having 51.87 million shares of worth $532.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 40.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.98 million shares of worth $92.17 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.