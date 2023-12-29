Is Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), -18.28% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw 20.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $253.03 trading at -$0.15 or -0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $804.36B. That most recent trading price of TSLA’s stock is at a discount of -18.28% from its 52-week high price of $299.29 and is indicating a premium of 59.76% from its 52-week low price of $101.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 115.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 120.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tesla Inc (TSLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.51. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 49 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 21 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days TSLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $253.03 price level, adding 4.56% to its value on the day. Tesla Inc’s shares saw a change of 105.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.58% in past 5-day. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed a performance of 3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82.97 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $241.21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $53.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $380.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 79.05% for stock’s current value.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tesla Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.36% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.50% in the current quarter and calculating -11.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.74 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.78%.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 23 and January 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.72% institutions for Tesla Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TSLA for having 222.49 million shares of worth $58.24 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 185.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.66 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 84.02 million shares of worth $21.99 billion or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.79 billion in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.