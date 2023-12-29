Is Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) Expensive At $12.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.35 trading at $0.01 or 0.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.42B. That most recent trading price of F’s stock is at a discount of -24.86% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 22.02% from its 52-week low price of $9.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ford Motor Co. (F), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.04%, in the last five days F remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $12.35 price level, adding 1.2% to its value on the day. Ford Motor Co.’s shares saw a change of 11.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.04% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) showed a performance of 16.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 150.5 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.08% for stock’s current value.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ford Motor Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.06% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -76.50% in the current quarter and calculating -36.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.48 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $41.77 billion and $36.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.10% while estimating it to be 4.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.46%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.05% institutions for Ford Motor Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at F for having 339.91 million shares of worth $4.19 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 287.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.54 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 122.36 million shares of worth $1.51 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.16 billion in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.