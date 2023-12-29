Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) A Better Buy Than Others After A -89.53% Fall In This Year?

In recent trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -9.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.66M. That most recent trading price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -1000.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.21 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.02%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 20.06% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -14.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48550.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2012. Company posted $23.98 million and $18.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.70% during past 5 years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.93% institutions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 63850.0 shares of worth $21779.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 36672.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12508.0.