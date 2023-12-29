Is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB), -146.94% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.0 or -0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $213.12M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -146.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.21 and is indicating a premium of 16.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.18%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 5.35% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.74% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of 7.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.66 million shares which calculate 5.66 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating 86.70% increase in the next quarter.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $47.99 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.