Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Is Down -27.55 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw 4.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.2 or 20.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.11M. That most recent trading price of IFBD’s stock is at a discount of -14306.78% from its 52-week high price of $170.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.50%, in the last five days IFBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 23.38% to its value on the day. Infobird Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -98.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.41% in past 5-day. Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) showed a performance of -27.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14190.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.79% institutions for Infobird Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at IFBD for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 23929.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29432.0.