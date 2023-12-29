How To Know If Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Is Expensive At $0.76.

In recent trading session, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.04 or 5.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.69M. That most recent trading price of JSPR’s stock is at a discount of -400.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 47.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.73%, in the last five days JSPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.44% in past 5-day. Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) showed a performance of 28.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.91 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jasper Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.81% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.60% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.36% institutions for Jasper Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP is the top institutional holder at JSPR for having 11.22 million shares of worth $8.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 9.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $1.87 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.44 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.