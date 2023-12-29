How To Know If cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) Is Expensive At $1.22.

In recent trading session, cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) saw 12.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.43 or 54.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.61M. That most recent trading price of YCBD’s stock is at a discount of -1298.36% from its 52-week high price of $17.06 and is indicating a premium of 54.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53310.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For cbdMD Inc (YCBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.74 in the current quarter.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 54.53%, in the last five days YCBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. cbdMD Inc’s shares saw a change of -88.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.94% in past 5-day. cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) showed a performance of 91.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 10.82 days to cover the short interests.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.95% during past 5 years.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.82% institutions for cbdMD Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AXS Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at YCBD for having 64187.0 shares of worth $81434.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 26911.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34141.0.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 44974.0 shares of worth $57058.0 or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13042.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16546.0 in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.