FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) Is Down -65.95% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) saw 9.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.17 or 12.32% at last check today. That most recent trading price of FLJ’s stock is at a discount of -10377.42% from its 52-week high price of $162.40 and is indicating a premium of 32.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 263.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.32%, in the last five days FLJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 11.43% to its value on the day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -98.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.00% in past 5-day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) showed a performance of -65.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,657.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.13 billion for the same.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.96% institutions for FLJ Group Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at FLJ for having 0.8 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.