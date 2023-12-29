Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) Shares Surges 21.87% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.03 or 8.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.88M. That most recent trading price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -2332.43% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 35.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.73%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s shares saw a change of -80.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.87% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) showed a performance of 2.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83560.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $248.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $248.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $248.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67035.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67035.14% for stock’s current value.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.