Does China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE:CGA) Look Expensive At $2.93? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE:CGA) saw 5.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at $1.03 or 54.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.20M. That most recent trading price of CGA’s stock is at a discount of -51.88% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 45.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61620.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE:CGA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 54.21%, in the last five days CGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $2.93 price level, adding 26.75% to its value on the day. China Green Agriculture Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.05% in past 5-day. China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE:CGA) showed a performance of 38.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52260.0 shares which calculate 14.4 days to cover the short interests.

CGA Dividends

China Green Agriculture Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE:CGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for China Green Agriculture Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at CGA for having 63390.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 21854.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55509.0.