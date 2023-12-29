Does Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) Look Expensive At $7.13? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw 19.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.13 trading at $2.31 or 47.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.91M. That most recent trading price of ADTX’s stock is at a discount of -971.53% from its 52-week high price of $76.40 and is indicating a premium of 54.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 863.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aditxt Inc (ADTX), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 47.93%, in the last five days ADTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $7.13 price level, adding 12.52% to its value on the day. Aditxt Inc’s shares saw a change of -84.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 60.59% in past 5-day. Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) showed a performance of 103.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.20% institutions for Aditxt Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADTX for having 14739.0 shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1162.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20916.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1162.0 shares of worth $20916.0 or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $951.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.