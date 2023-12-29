Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Could Actually Go To $3.62 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.01 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $804.14M. That most recent trading price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -25.12% from its 52-week high price of $2.64 and is indicating a premium of 22.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cronos Group Inc (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.47% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 7.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.27 million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.62. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.16% for stock’s current value.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cronos Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.88% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.55 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $22.89 million and $20.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.60% while estimating it to be 23.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.80%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.52% institutions for Cronos Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Chescapmanager LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 8.33 million shares of worth $16.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.43 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.49 million shares of worth $12.79 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.