Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Climbs 33.04% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $3.28 Price?

In recent trading session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at -$0.04 or -1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That most recent trading price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -38.72% from its 52-week high price of $4.55 and is indicating a premium of 39.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.49% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of 8.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.93 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.54% for stock’s current value.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeur Mining Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.63% while that of industry is -13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -108.51% during past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.