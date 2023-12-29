Buy, Sell Or Hold SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) At $1.67?

In recent trading session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.03 or 1.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $434.60M. That most recent trading price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -48.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 25.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SNDL Inc (SNDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.73%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. SNDL Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.27% in past 5-day. SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of 17.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.18 million shares which calculate 4.24 days to cover the short interests.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SNDL Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.41% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,185.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $182.59 million for the same. Company posted $17.04 million and $13.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.44% during past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.65% institutions for SNDL Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 7.22 million shares of worth $11.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.45 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.42 million shares of worth $11.54 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.