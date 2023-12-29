Buy, Sell Or Hold Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) At $0.56?

In recent trading session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.0 or -0.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.20M. That most recent trading price of SECO’s stock is at a discount of -798.21% from its 52-week high price of $5.03 and is indicating a premium of 53.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days SECO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 12.89% to its value on the day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -70.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.40% in past 5-day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) showed a performance of 1.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13230.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $241.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $273.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2019. Company posted $175.82 million and $233.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.30% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.93% during past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 28 and January 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.34% institutions for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at SECO for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.