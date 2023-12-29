BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) Has Made The 47.91% Recovery, Could Gain Another 4.6% Ahead

In recent trading session, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.18 trading at $0.42 or 6.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.75B. That most recent trading price of BGC’s stock is at a premium of 4.6% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 47.91% from its 52-week low price of $3.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BGC Group Inc (BGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.29%, in the last five days BGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $7.18 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. BGC Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 90.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.56% in past 5-day. BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) showed a performance of 11.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BGC Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.94% while that of industry is -1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 17.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $475 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $585.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $436.51 million and $532.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.80% while estimating it to be 9.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.63% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.48%.

BGC Dividends

BGC Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.36% institutions for BGC Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.