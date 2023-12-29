Analysts Say That Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Likely To Make It To $12.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.36 trading at -$0.06 or -0.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That most recent trading price of ARDX’s stock is at a discount of -6.13% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 66.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.95%, in the last five days ARDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. Ardelyx Inc’s shares saw a change of 123.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) showed a performance of 45.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.93 million shares which calculate 6.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.79% for stock’s current value.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ardelyx Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 87.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -266.70% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 126.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.21 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $44.18 million and $11.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -29.40% while estimating it to be 174.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.81% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.81% institutions for Ardelyx Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ARDX for having 22.44 million shares of worth $76.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 21.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.99 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.61 million shares of worth $75.03 million or 8.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.