Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Really Rise To $230.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 7.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.50 trading at $0.12 or 0.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1586.27B. That most recent trading price of AMZN’s stock is at a discount of -1.39% from its 52-week high price of $155.63 and is indicating a premium of 46.95% from its 52-week low price of $81.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 47.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 58 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 8 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 49 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.71 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.08%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $153.50 price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. Amazon.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.22% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 4.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.01 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $179.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $140.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $230.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.79% for stock’s current value.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 278.87% while that of industry is 26.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,266.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter.

39 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.3 billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $149.2 billion and $113.91 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.10% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.92% institutions for Amazon.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 725.91 million shares of worth $94.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 610.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.63 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 272.0 million shares of worth $35.46 billion or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.