Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) Has Recovered 9.11% So Far, But Another -99.87% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.10 trading at -$0.14 or -0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $184.66B. That most recent trading price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -57.33% from its 52-week high price of $121.30 and is indicating a premium of 9.11% from its 52-week low price of $70.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 58 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 43 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.82 in the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.18%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $77.10 price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -12.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.11% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of 3.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.26 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $118.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $64.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $154.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.99% for stock’s current value.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.86% while that of industry is 26.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.10% in the current quarter and calculating 20.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.82 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.29% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.84%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.70% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 17.34 million shares of worth $1.34 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 16.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.46 million shares of worth $807.55 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $764.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.