After A -0.75% Drop In Share Price, Is Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.01 or -0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $394.39M. That most recent trading price of EXK’s stock is at a discount of -129.8% from its 52-week high price of $4.55 and is indicating a premium of 7.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days EXK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -39.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.25% in past 5-day. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) showed a performance of -8.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.05 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -266.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.89% for stock’s current value.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Endeavour Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.00% while that of industry is -5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.51 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.78% during past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.83% institutions for Endeavour Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EXK for having 19.7 million shares of worth $56.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 5.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.15 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.19 million shares of worth $24.76 million or 5.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $19.06 million in the company or a holder of 3.94% of company’s stock.