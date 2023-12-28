Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Is Currently -37.65% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw 6.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.24 trading at $0.13 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.67B. That closing price of TFC’s stock is at a discount of -37.65% from its 52-week high price of $51.26 and is indicating a premium of 31.36% from its 52-week low price of $25.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days TFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $37.24 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. Truist Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.42% in past 5-day. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) showed a performance of 18.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.98 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Truist Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.19% while that of industry is -0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.50% in the current quarter and calculating -24.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.68 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $6.21 billion and $6.1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.50% while estimating it to be -7.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.89% institutions for Truist Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TFC for having 116.91 million shares of worth $3.55 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 98.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.98 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41.56 million shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $962.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.