Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) Currently -8.64% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) saw 4.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.53 trading at $0.05 or 0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.80B. That closing price of TEVA’s stock is at a discount of -8.64% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 32.67% from its 52-week low price of $7.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days TEVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $10.53 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of 15.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.94% in past 5-day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) showed a performance of 6.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.31 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -387.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -183.19% for stock’s current value.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.94% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.47% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.23% institutions for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TEVA for having 40.29 million shares of worth $303.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 33.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $253.79 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.73 million shares of worth $68.62 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.19 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.