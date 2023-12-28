Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Could Shrink By -93.92% Or More

In last trading session, Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.05 or 10.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89M. That closing price of RELI’s stock is at a discount of -2150.0% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 17.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 523.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.21%, in the last five days RELI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 11.38% to its value on the day. Reliance Global Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -93.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.20% in past 5-day. Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) showed a performance of -51.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59660.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.43% during past 5 years.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.79% institutions for Reliance Global Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at RELI for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10499.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49450.0.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4074.0 shares of worth $19188.0 or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3616.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16344.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.