PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Surged 5.54% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw 3.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.58 trading at $0.45 or 3.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.17B. That closing price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -4.85% from its 52-week high price of $13.19 and is indicating a premium of 44.91% from its 52-week low price of $6.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.71%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $12.58 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s shares saw a change of 43.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.54% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of 30.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.98 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.87% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $852.9 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $807.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.36% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.08%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.51% institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 30.66 million shares of worth $385.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 24.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $308.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.22 million shares of worth $166.31 million or 6.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $119.42 million in the company or a holder of 4.54% of company’s stock.