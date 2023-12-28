Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rises 0.30%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.66 trading at $0.02 or 0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $880.39M. That closing price of MRVI’s stock is at a discount of -153.75% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 32.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.30%, in the last five days MRVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/21/23 when the stock touched $6.66 price level, adding 3.62% to its value on the day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) showed a performance of 30.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.93 million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -102.90% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -68.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.18 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $204.71 million and $79.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -68.60% while estimating it to be -25.90% for the next quarter.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.82% institutions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. GTCR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVI for having 21.68 million shares of worth $144.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 16.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which was holding about 11.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $23.32 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.