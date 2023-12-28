Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) Is Down -0.04% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) saw 3.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.54 trading at -$0.5 or -1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.57B. That closing price of LVS’s stock is at a discount of -35.11% from its 52-week high price of $65.58 and is indicating a premium of 9.83% from its 52-week low price of $43.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.02%, in the last five days LVS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $48.54 price level, adding 1.6% to its value on the day. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.46% in past 5-day. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) showed a performance of -0.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.22 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.13% for stock’s current value.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Las Vegas Sands Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 259.17% while that of industry is 21.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 426.30% in the current quarter and calculating 139.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 152.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.91 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.12 billion and $1.85 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 160.50% while estimating it to be 61.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 264.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.75%.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 23 and January 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.