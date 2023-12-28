Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) At $3.67: What To Do?

In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.02 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $866.63M. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -176.02% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 9.54% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days KC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/20/23 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.68% in past 5-day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) showed a performance of -19.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 million shares which calculate 9.93 days to cover the short interests.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.59% while that of industry is 20.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.90% in the current quarter and calculating 32.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $237.32 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $251.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $296.78 million and $259.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.00% while estimating it to be -3.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.03% during past 5 years.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.