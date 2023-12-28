Is Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), -2.08% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $262.10 trading at -$0.69 or -0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $158.57B. That closing price of BA’s stock is at a discount of -2.08% from its 52-week high price of $267.54 and is indicating a premium of 32.75% from its 52-week low price of $176.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boeing Co. (BA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.85 in the current quarter.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.26%, in the last five days BA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/21/23 when the stock touched $262.10 price level, adding 2.03% to its value on the day. Boeing Co.’s shares saw a change of 37.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) showed a performance of 19.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.0 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $272.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $190.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $320.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.51% for stock’s current value.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boeing Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.92% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.40% in the current quarter and calculating 115.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.08 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% while estimating it to be 7.60% for the next quarter.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 23 and January 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.96% institutions for Boeing Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BA for having 47.61 million shares of worth $12.48 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 36.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.62 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.78 million shares of worth $4.92 billion or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.