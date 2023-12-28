How To Know If First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Is Expensive At $5.53.

In last trading session, First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) saw 26.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.53 trading at $1.84 or 49.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71M. That closing price of FWBI’s stock is at a discount of -3140.51% from its 52-week high price of $179.20 and is indicating a premium of 50.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77970.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$4.4 in the current quarter.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 49.86%, in the last five days FWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $5.53 price level, adding 61.89% to its value on the day. First Wave BioPharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -95.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.77% in past 5-day. First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) showed a performance of 17.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15870.0 shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Wave BioPharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.19% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.70% in the current quarter and calculating 93.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.56% during past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.97% institutions for First Wave BioPharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at FWBI for having 4093.0 shares of worth $22634.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 2549.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14095.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2060.0 shares of worth $11391.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 824.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4556.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.