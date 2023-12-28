Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) Down -2.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) saw 4.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.66 trading at -$0.39 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.81B. That closing price of HAL’s stock is at a discount of -19.61% from its 52-week high price of $43.85 and is indicating a premium of 24.06% from its 52-week low price of $27.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Halliburton Co. (HAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Delta Air Lines, Inc. in the current quarter.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days HAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/20/23 when the stock touched $36.66 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. Halliburton Co.’s shares saw a change of -6.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.43% in past 5-day. Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) showed a performance of -2.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.28 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.02% for stock’s current value.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Halliburton Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.79% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.25%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.19% institutions for Halliburton Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at HAL for having 114.41 million shares of worth $3.77 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 99.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 39.41 million shares of worth $1.6 billion or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.34 billion in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.