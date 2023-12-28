Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Surged 8.13% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.47 trading at $0.92 or 3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.77B. That closing price of CBAY’s stock is at a premium of 3.64% from its 52-week high price of $23.58 and is indicating a premium of 78.46% from its 52-week low price of $5.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.91%, in the last five days CBAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $24.47 price level. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 290.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.13% in past 5-day. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) showed a performance of 34.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.12 million shares which calculate 5.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.27% for stock’s current value.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 202.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.31% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.85% during past 5 years.

CBAY Dividends

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.41% institutions for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at CBAY for having 10.3 million shares of worth $112.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 7.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $32.7 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $30.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.